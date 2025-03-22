Jessica Woelfel Sells 409 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $84.30.
Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
