William D. Baird III Sells 5,092 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Baird III sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $25,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,118.30. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

TSVT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSVT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 620.0% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

