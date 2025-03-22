The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.50 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.09). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 151,380 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £378.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts forecast that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

