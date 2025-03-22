B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.94. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 10,852 shares.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 11.31% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

