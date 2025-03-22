Analysts’ New Coverage for March 22nd (AHPI, ATHX, AUMN, AZPN, BTX, CHCI, CJJD, CMCT, CO, CPHI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, March 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

