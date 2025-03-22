The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.