Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535.95 ($6.92) and traded as high as GBX 619 ($7.99). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.75), with a volume of 217,681 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 533.92.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 103.40 ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Secure Trust Bank PLC will post 214.2857143 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and has 920 employees (full‐time equivalent) as at August 2024. The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

