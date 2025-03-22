Top Lithium Stocks To Consider – March 21st

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Snow Lake Resources, Albemarle, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the mining, production, or processing of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage. These stocks can offer investors exposure to the growing demand for lithium as the global economy shifts toward cleaner energy and advanced battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,752. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $498.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Shares of LITM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 101,845,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,583,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Snow Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $77.41. 878,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,638. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $137.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 836,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

