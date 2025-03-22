BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $6.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 112,907 shares trading hands.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
