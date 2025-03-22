BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $18.20. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 15,403 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

