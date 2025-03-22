ZEGA Investments LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.