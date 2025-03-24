Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Now – March 24th

Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, Coca-Cola, Newmont, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. They are often influenced by fluctuations in gold prices as well as broader economic factors, making them a popular investment for those looking for a hedge against inflation and market uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. 32,711,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,143,897. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 9,610,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,844,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.72. 5,418,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,087. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.98. 578,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.01 and its 200-day moving average is $284.19. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

