SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) versus ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) Financial Comparison

SMX (Security Matters) Public and ZOOZ Power are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A N/A ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and ZOOZ Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$20.91 million N/A N/A ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.19 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ZOOZ Power has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMX (Security Matters) Public and ZOOZ Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50

ZOOZ Power has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.11%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance. The company's technology comprises a chemical-based hidden barcode system, as well as a reader to identify these codes and a blockchain record to store and protect ownership data. It serves brand owners and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Empatan Public Limited Company and changed its name to SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company in February 2023. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

