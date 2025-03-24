Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 933,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 573,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

