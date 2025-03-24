Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 933,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 573,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

