Acumen Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s current price.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:HPS.A traded up C$2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$88.23. 32,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,031. The stock has a market capitalization of C$805.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.00. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$73.98 and a 1 year high of C$160.51.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

