Acumen Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s current price.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
TSE:HPS.A traded up C$2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$88.23. 32,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,031. The stock has a market capitalization of C$805.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.00. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$73.98 and a 1 year high of C$160.51.
About Hammond Power Solutions
