Blue Chip Stocks To Research – March 24th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, reliable dividend payments, and overall financial strength. These companies are often leaders in their industries, making their stocks a popular choice for investors seeking long-term stability and lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 240,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,695. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.09.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

