QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 2.5% Higher – What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.48 and last traded at $160.81. Approximately 887,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,209,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

