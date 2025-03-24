Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 21,080,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,906,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $289,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $237,457,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.