Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) vs. Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) Head to Head Review

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Astrana Health and Jade Art Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 2 6 1 2.89 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $56.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.83%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and Jade Art Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.03 billion 0.76 $60.72 million $0.89 34.71 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Jade Art Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

