Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 1,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

