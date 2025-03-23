Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,956 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,437,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,024,000 after buying an additional 188,331 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,156,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,722,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,131,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $155,044,000 after buying an additional 738,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.75 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

