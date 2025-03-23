Boston Partners Has $537,000 Stock Position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Metallus were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth $32,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Metallus in the third quarter worth $27,669,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Metallus in the third quarter worth $16,359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Metallus in the third quarter worth $15,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metallus in the third quarter worth $13,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Price Performance

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

