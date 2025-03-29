WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.98 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

