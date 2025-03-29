Promising Toy Stocks Worth Watching – March 28th

Costco Wholesale, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Kroger, and Dollar General are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the shares of companies primarily involved in the design, manufacture, or distribution of toys and playful consumer products. These stocks often experience seasonal fluctuations, driven by trends, holiday demand, and shifting consumer preferences, making them potentially volatile but appealing for investors seeking growth in niche markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $930.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $945.95. The stock has a market cap of $412.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. 36,529,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971,053. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76 and a beta of -0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,455,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,885,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $680.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 5,247,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. Target has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,384. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 2,438,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,136. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $68.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,630. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Read More