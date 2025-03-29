Allianz SE Buys Shares of 74,113 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 74,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

