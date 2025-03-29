QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

