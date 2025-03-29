Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

