ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Sells 26,390 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

