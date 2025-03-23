Boston Partners Has $931,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 354,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,265 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $10.30 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.