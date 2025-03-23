Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare makes up about 1.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 137.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.