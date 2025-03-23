Bridge City Capital LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 279,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after buying an additional 114,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

