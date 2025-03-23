Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 6,451 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. CBIZ accounts for 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CBIZ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $72.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.