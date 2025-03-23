KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $21.74 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $268.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.23. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

