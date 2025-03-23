Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $184,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

