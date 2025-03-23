Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $184.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.22. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

