American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $202,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,941,000 after purchasing an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

