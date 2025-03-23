AXQ Capital LP Makes New $735,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

