Best Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

Alaska Air Group, RTX, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Expedia Group are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares issued by companies that operate in the air transportation industry, such as commercial airlines that provide passenger and cargo services. Investors buy these stocks to gain an ownership stake in these companies, and their performance is influenced by factors like fuel costs, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions affecting travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,756,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $132.35. 9,544,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $135.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. The company has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 14,825,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,596. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.51.

