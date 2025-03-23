34,400 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $120,553,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $78,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $560.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $591.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,843 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

