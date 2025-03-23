Plancorp LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.