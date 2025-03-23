Hill Island Financial LLC Acquires 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

