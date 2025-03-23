Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

