Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $716,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.