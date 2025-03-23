Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,916 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,921 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

