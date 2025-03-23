Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 121,576 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 43,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVPT. Citigroup reduced their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.94 and a beta of 1.11.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.