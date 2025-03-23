Sciencast Management LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,823,000 after acquiring an additional 151,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 111,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 1.2 %

IVZ stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

