10,046 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IX opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.