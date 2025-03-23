Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.58 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 20,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.2 %

MTD opened at $1,198.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,292.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,310.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

