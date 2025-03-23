31,994 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $4,362,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
